De Haan produced an assist in Sunday's 7-2 win over the Red Wings.
The defensively minded 29-year-old has collected a helper in each of the last three games. De Haan added two shots on net, a pair of hits and two blocked shots Sunday. For the season, the Ontario native has five points, 51 hits, 50 blocks and 32 shots on goal in a second-pairing role.
