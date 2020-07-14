De Haan missed Tuesday's practice due to a family emergency, Eric Lear of the Blackhawks' official site reports.
At this point it's unclear when de Haan might be ready to rejoin the team, but the Blackhawks certainly won't rush him back with over two weeks remaining before Game 1 against Edmonton. Another update on the 29-year-old blueliner should be released once he's able to resume practicing.
