Blackhawks' Calvin de Haan: Back from injury
De Haan (shoulder) was minus-1 with one shot on goal, three blocked shots and three hits in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to Winnipeg.
The 28-year-old defenseman missed Chicago's first two games with a shoulder injury but returned Saturday and logged 18:03 minutes of playing time, including ample minutes on the penalty kill. De Haan is a defensive-minded defenseman who has scored as many as five goals in a season only once in six NHL seasons.
