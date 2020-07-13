De Haan (shoulder) was with the team for Monday's training camp kick-off, Eric Lear of the Blackhawks' official site reports.

De Haan underwent shoulder surgery back in December, which was expected to keep him out of action through the end of the season. With the league shutdown, the blueliner was given extra time to get healthy and appears ready to go. The 28-year-old Canadian managed just six points in 29 contests this year, so fantasy players shouldn't be relying on him for much in terms of offensive contributions.