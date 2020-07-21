De Haan (personal) is on the ice for practice Tuesday, Tracey Myers of NHL.com reports.

De Haan has been absent from practice since last Tuesday while tending to a family emergency, but he should still have plenty of time to get prepared for the Blackhawks' qualifying round matchup with more than a week to go before postseason play gets underway. The 29-year-old blueliner notched six points in 29 games before undergoing what was believed to be season-ending shoulder surgery in late December.