De Haan provided an assist, three shots on goal, three hits and three blocked shots in a 5-4 win over the Maple Leafs on Sunday.

It was a strong overall game for the defenseman, who picked up his third helper in 15 appearances. De Haan also has 53 hits and 38 blocked shots in 2019-20. His career high for points is 25, set in 2016-17, but he's most likely to fall in the 10-to-15 point range while using his body to produce lofty non-scoring stats.