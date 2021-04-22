De Haan (hip) won't return to Wednesday's game against the Predators.

It's unclear how De Haan suffered the knock, but team disclosed that it was a rip injury. The 29-year-old departed the contest having seen just 3:50 of ice time and supplying one shot, one hit and a block. The Blackhawks dressed seven defensemen for Wednesday's game, so they'll roll with six for the remainder of the contest.