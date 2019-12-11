De Haan (shoulder) will not return to Tuesday's game versus the Golden Knights.

De Haan was hurt in the first period, as the blueliner fell after taking a hit, Charlie Roumeliotis of NBC Sports Chicago reports. De Haan managed a shot on goal and an assist in 7:35 before his exit. The Blackhawks will finish Tuesday's game with five defensemen. If de Haan or Olli Maatta (illness) can't go Thursday against the Coyotes, Slater Koekkoek will likely enter the lineup. Per Roumeliotis, de Haan's injury is to his right shoulder, which is the same one he needed surgery on during the offseason.