De Haan will remain out of the lineup for Friday's season finale against the Sabres, Mark Lazerus of The Athletic reports.

De Haan's dealing with some "nagging injuries." He likely would have been able to play down the stretch if the games had any significance for the Blackhawks, but Chicago has long since been eliminated from playoff contention. De Haan will finish the season with four goals and four assists in 69 games.