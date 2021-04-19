De Haan (hip) will suit up for Monday's tilt against Nashville, Charlie Roumeliotis of NBC Sports Chicago reports.
De Haan will return from a two-game absence after suffering a hip injury. The 29-year-old blueliner has 10 points through 42 games this season. He'll skate in a top-pair role Monday.
