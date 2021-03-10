De Haan (hand) will play in Tuesday's game versus the Stars, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
De Haan missed just one game with this hand injury. The 29-year-old has generated just five points through the first 25 games. He contributes more in the defensive zone, recording 56 hits and 57 blocked shots thus far.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Calvin de Haan: Takes ice Monday•
-
Blackhawks' Calvin de Haan: Unavailable Sunday•
-
Blackhawks' Calvin de Haan: Uncertain for Sunday's game•
-
Blackhawks' Calvin de Haan: Assists in three straight games•
-
Blackhawks' Calvin de Haan: Tacks on another helper•
-
Blackhawks' Calvin de Haan: Tallies goal in win•