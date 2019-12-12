Play

The Blackhawks placed de Haan (shoulder) on injured reserve Thursday.

De Haan was unavailable for the first two games of the campaign after undergoing offseason shoulder surgery, so the fact that he's once again dealing with a shoulder issue is highly disconcerting. Chicago has yet to release an expected timetable for the 28-year-old blueliner's recovery, but he should be considered out indefinitely at this point.

More News
Our Latest Stories