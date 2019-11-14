Blackhawks' Calvin de Haan: Lights lamp in win
De Haan scored his first goal of the year and added four hits and three blocked shots in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Golden Knights.
De Haan scored the first of two goals in a 45-second span in the second period for the Blackhawks, turning a 2-1 deficit into a 3-2 lead. The 28-year-old has points in three straight games. He's only got four points in 16 appearances overall, but de Haan has added 57 hits and 41 blocked shots as a mostly defensive-minded player.
