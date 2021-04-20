De Haan (hip) had three shots with two PIM and two blocks in Monday's 5-2 loss to Nashville.

After missing the previous two games, de Haan slotted in on Chicago's top defensive pairing with Connor Murphy and logged just under 22 minutes of ice time, including work on both the power play and penalty kill. The 29-year-old de Haan has 10 points in 42 games this season with a career-worst minus-14 rating.