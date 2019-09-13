Blackhawks' Calvin de Haan: On shelf for 2-3 weeks
De Haan (shoulder) is expected to remain sidelined for 2-to-3 more weeks.
This is actually encouraging news, as it suggests de Haan may be available for Chicago's regular-season opener against Philadelphia on Oct. 4. The 27-year-old notched one goal and 14 points in 74 games with the Hurricanes last campaign and is expected to slot into a top-four role with the Blackhawks in 2019-20.
