De Haan (shoulder) is expected to remain sidelined for 2-to-3 more weeks.

This is actually encouraging news, as it suggests de Haan may be available for Chicago's regular-season opener against Philadelphia on Oct. 4. The 27-year-old notched one goal and 14 points in 74 games with the Hurricanes last campaign and is expected to slot into a top-four role with the Blackhawks in 2019-20.