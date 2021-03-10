De Haan registered an assist, two blocked shots and a minus-2 rating in Tuesday's 6-1 loss to the Stars.

De Haan missed one game after blocking a shot with his hand in a 4-3 win over the Lightning last Friday. The 29-year-old blueliner is up to six points in 26 contests, matching his output from 29 games last year. The Ontario native has added 33 shots on goal, 59 blocked shots and 57 hits in 2020-21.