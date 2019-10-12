De Haan (shoulder) will make his season debut Saturday against Winnipeg, Chris Kuc of The Athletic reports.

The Blackhawks will welcome de Haan into their lineup with open arms, as they've been thrashed for nine goals over their first two games of the campaign. De Haan is a well-respected, stay-at-home defender, but he won't produce much offense from the blue line, so he can be ignored in all but the deepest of fantasy formats.