De Haan (shoulder) will return to Chicago for further testing after leaving Tuesday's game versus the Golden Knights, Chris Kuc of The Athletic reports.

Per Kuc, head coach Jeremy Colliton described de Haan's shoulder as "not good." The Blackhawks have two more games on their road trip, but it sounds like de Haan will be out longer than that. The blueliner previously had surgery on his right shoulder over the summer -- if he's damaged it further, an extended absence could be on the horizon. Slater Koekkoek should enter the lineup in de Haan's stead.