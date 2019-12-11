Blackhawks' Calvin de Haan: Returning to Chicago
De Haan (shoulder) will return to Chicago for further testing after leaving Tuesday's game versus the Golden Knights, Chris Kuc of The Athletic reports.
Per Kuc, head coach Jeremy Colliton described de Haan's shoulder as "not good." The Blackhawks have two more games on their road trip, but it sounds like de Haan will be out longer than that. The blueliner previously had surgery on his right shoulder over the summer -- if he's damaged it further, an extended absence could be on the horizon. Slater Koekkoek should enter the lineup in de Haan's stead.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.