De Haan (shoulder) practiced with his new teammates for the first time undergoing offseason shoulder surgery Tuesday, Tracey Myers of NHL.com reports.

De Haan may not crack the lineup during Chicago's preseason schedule, but he appears to be on track to be available for the team's regular-season opener against the Flyers' on Oct. 4. The 28-year-old will undoubtedly improve a Blackhawks defense that gave up 3.55 goals per game last campaign, good for second worst in the NHL, but he's never been known for his offensive contributions, so he won't be a viable fantasy option in most formats in 2019-20.