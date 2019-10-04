De Haan (shoulder) won't play Friday against the Flyers, Adam Kimelman of NHL.com reports.

De Haan, who's still recovering from offseason should surgery, has been practicing with his teammates for several weeks and was essentially a game-day decision for Friday's contest, so he'll almost certainly be ready to rock when the Blackhawks return home for Thursday's matchup with San Jose. For now, Dennis Gilbert will fill in on Chicago's bottom pairing.