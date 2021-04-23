De Haan (hip) won't play Friday against the Predators, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
De Haan has missed two games and exited two contests early over the past two weeks due to a lingering hip injury, so the fact that he won't be available Friday doesn't come as a surprise. The 29-year-old blueliner will be reevaluated ahead of Tuesday's matchup with Tampa Bay.
