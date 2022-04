De Haan is dealing with some lower-body soreness and will not play Tuesday against visiting Los Angeles, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

De Haan has been a fixture in the lineup this year but has only managed seven points in 66 games. Worse, the 30-year-old has skated to a minus-19 rating, so he won't likely be too missed in fantasy circles outside of managers counting on his physicality (139 hits, 165 blocked shots).