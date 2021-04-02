De Haan posted an assist and two hits in Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Hurricanes.
De Haan had the secondary assist on Dominik Kubalik's second-period tally. The assist ended de Haan's seven-game point drought. A defense-first player, the 29-year-old blueliner has managed eight points, 88 hits, 76 blocked shots and a minus-13 rating through 37 appearances. His non-scoring numbers are solid, but tough defensive assignments greatly limit his effectiveness as a fantasy option.
