De Haan posted an assist and two hits in Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Hurricanes.

De Haan had the secondary assist on Dominik Kubalik's second-period tally. The assist ended de Haan's seven-game point drought. A defense-first player, the 29-year-old blueliner has managed eight points, 88 hits, 76 blocked shots and a minus-13 rating through 37 appearances. His non-scoring numbers are solid, but tough defensive assignments greatly limit his effectiveness as a fantasy option.