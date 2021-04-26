De Haan (hip) isn't practicing Monday.
De Haan still hasn't even begun practicing, so it sounds like his return is still a ways away. The veteran defenseman will likely sit out a second consecutive game Tuesday against the Lightning, and he was forced to exit early twice in his last four appearances due to the bothersome hip.
