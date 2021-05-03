De Haan (hip) isn't listed among the expected lineup changes for Monday's game against the Hurricanes, so he'll remain sidelined, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

De Haan's running out of time to return to action with the 2020-21 campaign winding down. His last appearance came April 21, when de Haan skated just 3:50 before leaving the game due to his hip injury flaring up.