Blackhawks' Calvin de Haan: Suffers groin injury
De Haan (shoulder) is now dealing with a groin issue that kept him out of practice Monday, Chris Kuc of The Athletic reports.
The news that de Haan won't be participating in practice over the next few days certainly raises doubts regarding his availability versus San Jose on Thursday. The defender hasn't been able to shake the injury bug to start the year and may need some additional time off before making his 2019-20 debut. Slater Koekkoek figures to continue holding down a spot on the blue line in de Haan's stead.
