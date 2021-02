De Haan recorded an assist Saturday in a 5-3 loss to the Red Wings.

De Haan has now managed a helper in back-to-back games after being held in check entirely for 14 straight leading up to last Thursday's road clash with the Blue Jackets. The rugged third-pairing defenseman is rightfully more focused in his own zone, having accumulated 49 hits and 48 blocked shots through 22 contests.