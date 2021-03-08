De Haan (hand) skated with the team Monday, Scott Powers of The Athletic reports.

Head coach Jeremy Colliton didn't provide a timetable for de Haan's return, and he's trending in the wrong direction ahead of Tuesday's road clash against the Stars. The Blackhawks seem ready to bring Lucas Carlsson, Wyatt Kalynuk and Nicolas Beaudin on their upcoming six-game road trip to add depth on the blue line in case de Haan isn't ready.