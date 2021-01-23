De Haan scored a goal on two shots and added four hits in Friday's 4-1 win over the Red Wings.

De Haan tallied at 7:53 of the second period, and that stood as the game-winning goal. It's his first point in five games this season -- the rearguard also has 13 hits, six blocked shots and a minus-4 rating. He's seen over 20 minutes per game as a strong physical presence on the Blackhawks' blue line, but the 29-year-old doesn't often contribute to the offense.