De Haan scored a goal on two shots and added four hits in Friday's 4-1 win over the Red Wings.
De Haan tallied at 7:53 of the second period, and that stood as the game-winning goal. It's his first point in five games this season -- the rearguard also has 13 hits, six blocked shots and a minus-4 rating. He's seen over 20 minutes per game as a strong physical presence on the Blackhawks' blue line, but the 29-year-old doesn't often contribute to the offense.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Calvin de Haan: Back with team•
-
Blackhawks' Calvin de Haan: Away for personal reasons•
-
Blackhawks' Calvin de Haan: Back on ice Monday•
-
Blackhawks' Calvin de Haan: Expected to be ready for camp•
-
Blackhawks' Calvin de Haan: Resumes skating•
-
Blackhawks' Calvin de Haan: Will miss rest of season•