Blackhawks' Calvin de Haan: Traded to Blackhawks
De Haan was traded to Chicago along with Aleksi Saarela in exchange for Anton Forsberg and Gustav Forsling on Monday.
Chicago has been making moves all offseason but this might be the biggest one. De Haan scored a goal and 14 points last season while averaging over 18:30 of ice time per game. He should slot into Chicago's top-four and could see some time on the power play. The 28-year-old is recovering from shoulder surgery and there's uncertainty about whether he'll suit up to start the regular season.
