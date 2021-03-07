De Haan (lower body) is a game-time decision for Sunday's game versus the Lightning, Brandon Cain of NHL.com reports.

De Haan is dealing with the effects of blocking a shot during Friday's win over the Lightning. Head coach Jeremy Colliton isn't revealing much about De Haan's status. However, there is clearly some concern, as the Blackhawks recalled Wyatt Kalynuk and Lucas Carlsson to the active roster Saturday.