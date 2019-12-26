Blackhawks' Calvin de Haan: Will miss rest of season
De Haan will undergo surgery on his right shoulder and will be sidelined for the remainder of the season.
This is the second shoulder surgery that de Haan will have undergone within the last year, so this is likely an issue that will plague him for the rest of his career. The 28-year-old's absence won't impact many fantasy lineups, as he's only picked up six points this year, but it will undoubtedly weaken an already shaky Blackhawks blue-line corps, as he's been one of the team's best stay-at-home defenders this season, registering a plus-10 rating through 29 games.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.