De Haan will undergo surgery on his right shoulder and will be sidelined for the remainder of the season.

This is the second shoulder surgery that de Haan will have undergone within the last year, so this is likely an issue that will plague him for the rest of his career. The 28-year-old's absence won't impact many fantasy lineups, as he's only picked up six points this year, but it will undoubtedly weaken an already shaky Blackhawks blue-line corps, as he's been one of the team's best stay-at-home defenders this season, registering a plus-10 rating through 29 games.