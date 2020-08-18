Morrison signed a two-year, entry-level contract with the Blackhawks on Tuesday.

Morrison spent the past four seasons at the University of Notre Dame, racking up 44 goals and 95 points in in 149 games. Originally selected by the Avalanche in the second round of the 2016 draft, the 6-foot-2, 200-plus pound winger projects to be a power forward at the next level, which means he could get an opportunity to contribute in the Blackhawks' bottom six sooner rather than later. He'll fight for a spot on the big club's Opening Night roster during next season's training camp.