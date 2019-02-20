Blackhawks' Cam Ward: Back for more against Wings
Ward will start in goal Wednesday night against host Detroit, Jason Lieser of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Ward has a sterling 7-3-0 record since the calendar flipped to 2019, albeit with a 3.33 GAA and .908 save percentage over that span. While his teammates are frequently bailing him out, Ward clearly earned the 'W' against these Red Wings on Feb. 10, as he stood on his head and redirected 43 of 45 shots in front of the home crowd. Consider streaming him as a low-budget DFS option against a Detroit team that has virtually no chance of making the playoffs.
