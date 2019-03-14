Ward has fully recovered from a knee injury, Mark Lazerus of The Athletic reports.

Ward has yet to suit up since Mar. 3, and seems to have finally shaken off the injury bug. The 35-year-old has a 14-11-0 record to go along with a 3.72 GAA and .893 save percentage this campaign. It's unclear if Ward will start Saturday's game in Montreal, but third-string Collin Delia was shipped back to AHL Rockford.