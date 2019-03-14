Blackhawks' Cam Ward: Back to full health
Ward has fully recovered from a knee injury, Mark Lazerus of The Athletic reports.
Ward has yet to suit up since Mar. 3, and seems to have finally shaken off the injury bug. The 35-year-old has a 14-11-0 record to go along with a 3.72 GAA and .893 save percentage this campaign. It's unclear if Ward will start Saturday's game in Montreal, but third-string Collin Delia was shipped back to AHL Rockford.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...