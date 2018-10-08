Blackhawks' Cam Ward: Beaten seven times in OT loss
Ward allowed seven goals on 34 shots in Sunday's 7-6 overtime loss to the Maple Leafs.
With Corey Crawford still sidelined with a concussion, Chicago's crease has belonged to Ward. Sunday's defeat was Chicago's (and Ward's) first loss of the season, despite the 34-year-old netminder entering the game with an .873 save percentage. With so much uncertainty surrounding Crawford's return, Ward needs to improve his play to ensure Chicago remains within striking distance for when its top goaltender eventually returns.
