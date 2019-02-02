Ward turned aside 40 of 43 shots in Friday's 7-3 win over the Sabres.

The 40 saves were the most for the veteran netminder since he withstood a 54-shot barrage against the Lightning in late October. Ward has won three of his last four starts, but his 3.83 GAA and .890 save percentage on the season still make him a risky fantasy option.

