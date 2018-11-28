Blackhawks' Cam Ward: Comes in as relief
Ward relieved Corey Crawford to start the third period of Tuesday's game versus the Golden Knights and allowed two goals on 13 shots.
Ward is mainly used when back-to-back games arise or Corey Crawford suffers a tough outing. This case was the latter, as Ward was put into a difficult position with the team already down 6-2 when he entered. Ward now has a .889 save percentage through 12 outings and likely won't be called upon until Sunday's game versus the Calgary.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 9
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...