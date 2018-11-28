Blackhawks' Cam Ward: Comes in as relief

Ward relieved Corey Crawford to start the third period of Tuesday's game versus the Golden Knights and allowed two goals on 13 shots.

Ward is mainly used when back-to-back games arise or Corey Crawford suffers a tough outing. This case was the latter, as Ward was put into a difficult position with the team already down 6-2 when he entered. Ward now has a .889 save percentage through 12 outings and likely won't be called upon until Sunday's game versus the Calgary.