Blackhawks' Cam Ward: Coughs up four road goals
Ward yielded four goals on 29 shots Saturday, suffering a 5-2 road loss to the Predators.
Even though the 34-year-old netminder saw the puck travel past him four times in the first period, Blackhawks coach Jeremy Colliton let Ward finish the game. In hindsight, this was a shrewd decision, as the veteran was a perfect 17 for 17 in saves between the second and third frame. Ward might be useful in fantasy leagues that call for two goaltenders, but we doubt he's being streamed in many DFS contests -- after all, he's a secondary option for a team that's allowing 3.65 goals per game, 30th in the NHL.
