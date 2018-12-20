Blackhawks' Cam Ward: Covering cage in Dallas
Ward will start in goal Thursday against host Dallas, Scott Powers of The Athletic reports.
Ward is the interim starter since No.1 goalie Corey Crawford sustained yet another concussion. There was some hope that Ward would have enough left in the proverbial tank after 13 years of service time with the Hurricanes to at least be a dependable backup in Chicago, but he has an .888 save percentage and just five wins through 15 games. Ward is a desperation play on the heavy 12-game slate, especially knowing that he'll be countered by a much more productive goalie in Ben Bishop.
