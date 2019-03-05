Ward suffered a knee injury and will be out 7-to-10 days, Eric Lear of the Blackhawks' official site reports.

Collin Delia was emergency recalled from AHL Rockford to fill Ward's spot for the time being. Ward has struggled of late with a 4.33 GAA in the last five outings. He will look to return March 13 for a road game versus the Maple Leafs.