Blackhawks' Cam Ward: Dealing with knee injury
Ward suffered a knee injury and will be out 7-to-10 days, Eric Lear of the Blackhawks' official site reports.
Collin Delia was emergency recalled from AHL Rockford to fill Ward's spot for the time being. Ward has struggled of late with a 4.33 GAA in the last five outings. He will look to return March 13 for a road game versus the Maple Leafs.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...