Blackhawks' Cam Ward: Defending cage Monday
Ward will patrol the crease on the road against the Devils on Monday, Jason Lieser of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Ward has seen himself relegated to a backup role behind youngster Collin Delia. It's no doubt a disappointing turn of events for Ward, who was expected to take on the bulk of the workload with Corey Crawford (concussion) unavailable, yet has gone 3-3-0 with a .899 save percentage since Crawford went down.
