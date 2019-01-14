Ward will patrol the crease on the road against the Devils on Monday, Jason Lieser of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Ward has seen himself relegated to a backup role behind youngster Collin Delia. It's no doubt a disappointing turn of events for Ward, who was expected to take on the bulk of the workload with Corey Crawford (concussion) unavailable, yet has gone 3-3-0 with a .899 save percentage since Crawford went down.