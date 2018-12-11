Blackhawks' Cam Ward: Defending net Tuesday

Ward will start between the pipes Tuesday against the Jets in Winnipeg, Mark Lazerus of The Athletic reports.

Ward will take to the crease for the front end of the Blackhawks' back-to-back set Tuesday and Wednesday. He's ceded the last four starts in the crease to Corey Crawford and has just seven appearances under his belt since Oct. 21. In that span of sporadic action, Ward has managed just a 3.77 GAA and an .895 save percentage, so there's a decent chance the Winnipeg club, averaging 3.56 goals per game at home this season, will light up the veteran netminder.