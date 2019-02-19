Blackhawks' Cam Ward: Does enough in relief
Ward stopped 24 of 28 shots in the final 52 minutes of action Monday, earning an 8-7 win over Ottawa.
This wasn't a great performance from Ward by any means, but it could have been a lot worse considering how things were going in this contest. However, caution is a wise idea given that he's allowed nine goals in his past two appearances.
