Blackhawks' Cam Ward: Downed by Dallas
Ward stopped 25 of 29 shots in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Stars.
It's the fourth straight start in which Ward has allowed at least four goals, sending his numbers on the season tumbling to a 3.56 GAA and .894 save percentage. With Corey Crawford (concussion) expected back in action soon, Ward will return to a backup role, and get a rest the 34-year-old seems to need badly.
