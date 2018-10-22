Blackhawks' Cam Ward: Faces heavy workload in loss
Ward allowed five goals on 54 shots in a 6-3 loss to the Lightning on Sunday.
Most of the damage to Ward was done in the second period, where Tampa Bay scored three goals on a ridiculous 33 shots, an NHL record for most shots on goal in one period. It obviously wasn't the cleanest outing, but having to face 54 shots rarely yields positive results. Chicago has three games in four days later this week and Ward should be expected to start at least one of those.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.