Blackhawks' Cam Ward: Faces heavy workload in loss

Ward allowed five goals on 54 shots in a 6-3 loss to the Lightning on Sunday.

Most of the damage to Ward was done in the second period, where Tampa Bay scored three goals on a ridiculous 33 shots, an NHL record for most shots on goal in one period. It obviously wasn't the cleanest outing, but having to face 54 shots rarely yields positive results. Chicago has three games in four days later this week and Ward should be expected to start at least one of those.