Blackhawks' Cam Ward: Facing Columbus
Ward will guard the cage in Saturday's home game against the Blue Jackets, Scott Powers of The Athletic reports.
Ward has been on a roll recently, picking up five consecutive victories while posting an impressive 2.17 GAA and .943 save percentage over that span. The former Hurricane will look to stay sharp and secure his 13th win of the season in a home matchup with a Columbus club that's 17-9-1 on the road this campaign.
