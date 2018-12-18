Blackhawks' Cam Ward: Facing Nashville
Ward will guard the goal in Tuesday's home game against the Predators, Mark Lazerus of The Athletic reports.
Chicago placed Corey Crawford on injured reserve Monday due to a concussion, so Ward will take over as the team's starter for the foreseeable future. The veteran backstop has struggled this season, compiling a 4-5-4 record while posting an ugly 4.17 GAA and .883 save percentage in 14 appearances. He'll look to snap his three-game losing streak in a tough home matchup with a Predators team that's averaging 3.20 goals per game on the road this campaign, seventh in the NHL.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...