Blackhawks' Cam Ward: Facing Nashville

Ward will guard the goal in Tuesday's home game against the Predators, Mark Lazerus of The Athletic reports.

Chicago placed Corey Crawford on injured reserve Monday due to a concussion, so Ward will take over as the team's starter for the foreseeable future. The veteran backstop has struggled this season, compiling a 4-5-4 record while posting an ugly 4.17 GAA and .883 save percentage in 14 appearances. He'll look to snap his three-game losing streak in a tough home matchup with a Predators team that's averaging 3.20 goals per game on the road this campaign, seventh in the NHL.