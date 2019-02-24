Blackhawks' Cam Ward: Facing off against Stars
Ward will tend the home twine in Sunday's game versus the Stars, Jason Lieser of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Ward has marked wins in seven of the last eight games, but he's seen his save percentage fall to an .860 over the last three outings. Dallas enters this contest with the 29th-ranked offense at 2.51 goals per game, but it just acquired Mats Zuccarello, who could reinvigorate the unit. Still, tread lightly utilizing Ward in the fantasy realm, as his recent performances haven't been promising.
