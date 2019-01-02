Blackhawks' Cam Ward: Falls to Bruins in Winter Classic
Ward turned aside 32 of 35 shots in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Bruins in the Winter Classic.
Boston's final goal of the afternoon came into an empty net. Ward didn't get a whole lot of help from his teammates -- the Bruins' first two goals both came on the power play -- but the veteran netminder has still allowed at least three goals in five of his last seven games, saddling him with a 3.85 GAA and .888 save percentage on the season.
